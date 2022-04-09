eBoost Achieves Market Cap of $538,183.08 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $538,183.08 and approximately $87.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

