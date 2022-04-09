Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.43

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.43 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 18.40 ($0.24). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 149,053 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.43. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Edenville Energy Company Profile (LON:EDL)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.