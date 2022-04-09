Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.43

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.43 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 18.40 ($0.24). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 149,053 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.43. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Edenville Energy alerts:

Edenville Energy Company Profile (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.