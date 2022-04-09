Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,960 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 99,259 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 68,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.34% and a negative return on equity of 80.40%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

