Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 146,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 284,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 731.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 98,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 86,366 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

