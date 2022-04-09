Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.21 Billion

Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will post $21.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.32 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $17.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $84.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 billion to $84.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $83.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.58 billion to $87.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 23,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.