Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,188.01

Shares of Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,188.01 ($15.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,452 ($19.04). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,390 ($18.23), with a volume of 147,801 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,188.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £685.98 million and a PE ratio of 55.38.
About Ergomed (LON:ERGO)
