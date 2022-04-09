Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,188.01

Shares of Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,188.01 ($15.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,452 ($19.04). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,390 ($18.23), with a volume of 147,801 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,188.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £685.98 million and a PE ratio of 55.38.

About Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

