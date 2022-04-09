EverRise Hits Market Capitalization of $65.66 Million (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. EverRise has a total market cap of $65.66 million and $591,442.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EverRise has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00040472 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

