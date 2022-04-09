Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.32). Evolus reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 315.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

EOLS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 504,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,462. Evolus has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $369,467.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,571 shares of company stock valued at $503,592 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 32,719 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

