ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $318,641.03 and approximately $194.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars.

