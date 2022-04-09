fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £1.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90.
About fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fastjet Plc (FJET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.