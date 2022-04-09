Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $214.33. 810,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,024. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.08 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $929,814.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,655 shares of company stock worth $3,809,124. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.