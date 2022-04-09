Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xylem by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,004,000 after buying an additional 146,732 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 240,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,869 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

Shares of XYL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average of $109.94. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

