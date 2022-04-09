Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 435 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.40.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX traded down $4.14 on Friday, reaching $547.12. The stock had a trading volume of 367,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,178. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $525.45 and a 200-day moving average of $578.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

