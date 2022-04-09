Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 6,283 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,847,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,952,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $8.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.24 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

