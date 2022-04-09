Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,101,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57,731 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $45.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,167.42. 301,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,248. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,300.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,355.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,734.74.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

