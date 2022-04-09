Fifth Third Bancorp Has $8.58 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Masco worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,087,000 after buying an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after buying an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,340,000 after buying an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $196,210,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,447. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.