Fifth Third Bancorp Has $8.76 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,204 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of WestRock worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after acquiring an additional 896,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after acquiring an additional 841,418 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $18,940,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in WestRock by 26.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after buying an additional 360,123 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

WRK traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $47.18. 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. WestRock’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

