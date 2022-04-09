Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Allegion worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 71.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

ALLE stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.70. 672,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,412. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.59. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

