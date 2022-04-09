Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.11. 7,424,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,263,420. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $54.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

