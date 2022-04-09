Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,960 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU traded down $9.77 on Friday, reaching $369.46. 1,268,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,014. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.75. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.