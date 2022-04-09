Fundamenta Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $141,362.06 and approximately $1,110.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.68 or 0.07600453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,772.18 or 0.99944759 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,415,036 coins and its circulating supply is 1,137,266 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

