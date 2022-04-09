Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.74.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
In other Funko news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,590,317 shares of company stock worth $30,452,216 in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $18.00 on Friday. Funko has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $914.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Funko (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.