Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Funko news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,590,317 shares of company stock worth $30,452,216 in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 168.6% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,943 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Funko by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Funko by 160.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $18.00 on Friday. Funko has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $914.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

