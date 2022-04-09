GNY (GNY) Price Down 16.9% This Week

GNY (GNY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. GNY has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $11,876.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GNY has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

