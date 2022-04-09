Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.13 Million

Brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) to report $263.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.40 million to $264.60 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $239.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.62. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $932,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 93,022 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

