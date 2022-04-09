Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,176.56

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,176.56 ($15.43) and traded as low as GBX 989.20 ($12.97). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,015 ($13.31), with a volume of 446,791 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($18.75) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.72) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,382 ($18.12).

The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,048.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,176.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

