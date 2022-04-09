Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

GRFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of GRFS opened at $11.32 on Friday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,959,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,907,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,123 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,240,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,499 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,983,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 915,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 611,114 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.