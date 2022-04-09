Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.
GRFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of GRFS opened at $11.32 on Friday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.