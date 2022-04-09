Head-To-Head Analysis: Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) versus The Competition

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Foghorn Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Foghorn Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foghorn Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Foghorn Therapeutics Competitors 6002 20508 42907 854 2.55

Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 74.99%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 89.96%. Given Foghorn Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Foghorn Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foghorn Therapeutics -7,681.58% -99.53% -35.42% Foghorn Therapeutics Competitors -4,344.30% -115.24% -11.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Foghorn Therapeutics $1.32 million -$101.32 million -5.79 Foghorn Therapeutics Competitors $1.84 billion $239.37 million -1.76

Foghorn Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Foghorn Therapeutics. Foghorn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Foghorn Therapeutics has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foghorn Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Foghorn Therapeutics peers beat Foghorn Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It is developing FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma and relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and FHD-609, a small molecule protein degrader for BRD9 to treat patients with synovial sarcoma. The company is also developing an enzymatic inhibitor and a protein degrader as selective modulators of BRM; and ARID1B selective modulators for the treatment of ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, bladder, and gastric cancers. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel oncology therapeutics against a transcription factor target; and with Loxo Oncology to create novel oncology medicines. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

