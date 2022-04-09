Head to Head Analysis: UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) vs. iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UiPath and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath $892.25 million 11.74 -$525.59 million ($1.65) -12.08 iClick Interactive Asia Group $307.70 million 0.33 -$13.63 million ($0.14) -7.57

iClick Interactive Asia Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UiPath. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iClick Interactive Asia Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UiPath and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath -58.91% -21.20% -16.63% iClick Interactive Asia Group -4.43% -3.63% -2.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of UiPath shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of UiPath shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for UiPath and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 2 6 14 0 2.55 iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

UiPath currently has a consensus price target of $49.63, indicating a potential upside of 148.90%. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,362.26%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than UiPath.

Summary

iClick Interactive Asia Group beats UiPath on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions to new retail, online education, real estate, and other sectors. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. It has a strategic collaboration with Tencent International Business Group to co-develop Smart Retail and Smart Travel SaaS solutions. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

