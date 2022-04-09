Head to Head Contrast: 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) vs. Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million 2.59 -$165.59 million ($1.58) -7.37 Argo Blockchain $24.34 million 17.44 $1.85 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 8X8 and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 0 0 0 N/A Argo Blockchain 0 1 6 0 2.86

Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 138.15%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than 8X8.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -29.07% -96.59% -20.38% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats 8X8 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meet, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@ mentions'; 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact centre solutions. The company markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

