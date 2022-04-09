Head-To-Head Contrast: Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) versus AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC)

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) and AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and AeroClean Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Pipe International $84.69 million 0.91 -$7.64 million $0.06 158.83 AeroClean Technologies $620,000.00 77.01 N/A N/A N/A

AeroClean Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perma-Pipe International.

Profitability

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and AeroClean Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Pipe International 0.44% 1.04% 0.46% AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Perma-Pipe International and AeroClean Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

AeroClean Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.49%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than Perma-Pipe International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Perma-Pipe International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perma-Pipe International beats AeroClean Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation. The company was founded on October 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Niles, IL.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.