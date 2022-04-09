Head-To-Head Review: Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) versus Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) and Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Destiny Media Technologies and Lightspeed POS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightspeed POS 1 2 14 0 2.76

Lightspeed POS has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.82%. Given Lightspeed POS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightspeed POS is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Lightspeed POS shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Lightspeed POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 7.12% 9.45% 7.63% Lightspeed POS -44.60% -3.59% -3.33%

Risk and Volatility

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightspeed POS has a beta of 3.87, meaning that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Lightspeed POS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $4.17 million 2.31 $380,000.00 $0.04 23.76 Lightspeed POS $221.73 million 17.73 -$124.28 million ($1.59) -16.69

Destiny Media Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lightspeed POS. Lightspeed POS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destiny Media Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps. The company also provides Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed POS Inc. provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, order-ahead and curbside pickup, point of sale, product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, loyalty, customer management, and tailored financial solutions. The company also offers Lightspeed Loyalty; Lightspeed Analytics; Lightspeed Payments, a payment processing solution; and Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program. In addition, it sells a suite of hardware products to complement its software solutions for the retail and hospitality segments, such as customer facing displays, stands, barcode scanners, receipt printers, cash drawers, payment terminals, and an assortment of other accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as LightSpeed Retail Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed POS Inc. in October 2014. Lightspeed POS Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

