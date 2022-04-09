Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.87

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as low as $2.77. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 68,820 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heat Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Heat Biologics ( NASDAQ:HTBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.23). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,658.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

