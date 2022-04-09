Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.21. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 12,801 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.
About Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Helix BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.