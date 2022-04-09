Hord 24 Hour Volume Reaches $251,165.00 (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. Hord has a market cap of $3.65 million and $251,165.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.68 or 0.07600453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,772.18 or 0.99944759 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,754,434 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

