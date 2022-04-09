Humaniq Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.35 million and $49,012.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00036349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00107078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

