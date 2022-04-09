Hxro Price Up 14.5% This Week (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $151.76 million and approximately $458,773.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hxro Coin Profile

HXRO is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,208,616 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

