IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of IDT worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IDT by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IDT by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth $924,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $31.72 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.12.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About IDT (Get Rating)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

