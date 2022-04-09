Illuvium Market Capitalization Reaches $391.32 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $391.32 million and $18.50 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $601.24 or 0.01404907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.68 or 0.07600453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,772.18 or 0.99944759 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.