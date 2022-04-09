InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). InMed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INM. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ INM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 66,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

