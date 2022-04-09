Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.72 and traded as low as C$0.50. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 3,377 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$14.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.00 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

