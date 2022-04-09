Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.55

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.55 and traded as low as $75.18. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $75.34, with a volume of 45,193 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXY. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

