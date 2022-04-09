J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.50

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and traded as high as $41.90. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 2,103 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.86 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, Massapequa of New York, and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.