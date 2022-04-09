Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.79.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

JAZZ opened at $165.70 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,778,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after buying an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after buying an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

