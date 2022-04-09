Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.26. The firm has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

