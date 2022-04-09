JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $113.35

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.35 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 111.80 ($1.47). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,014,896 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

In related news, insider Helena Coles purchased 12,000 shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £12,120 ($15,895.08).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Company Profile (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

