Kava Hits 24 Hour Volume of $108.92 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 4% against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $794.30 million and approximately $108.92 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $4.62 or 0.00010799 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

ION (ION) traded 7,830,445.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,069.95 or 0.11846840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00197217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.49 or 0.00393711 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 171,866,195 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.