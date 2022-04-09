Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.70

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 110.70 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 101.55 ($1.33). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 103.35 ($1.36), with a volume of 9,453 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Kerry Group from £135 ($177.05) to £136 ($178.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £182.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a €0.67 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

In related news, insider Marguerite Larkin acquired 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £105 ($137.70) per share, with a total value of £297,675 ($390,393.44).

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

