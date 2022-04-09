Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

