Kin Trading Down 10.1% This Week (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $63.01 million and approximately $975,558.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00223941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00196164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00045929 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00039186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.74 or 0.07597481 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,204,746,105 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

