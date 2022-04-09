Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $8.88 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $82.12. 4,196,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

